Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sean M. Clayton purchased 745 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, with a total value of $49,669.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares in the company, valued at $49,669.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $48,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

