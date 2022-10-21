Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Lowered by Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $603.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Sun Valley Gold LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $17,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 153.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,159,076 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,539 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 35.7% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,512,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,673 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

