Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for International Seaways, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million.

International Seaways Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $38.80 on Thursday. International Seaways has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,982. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after buying an additional 64,562 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $20,511,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

