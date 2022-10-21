Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Cut by Analyst

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:KRG opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,817,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares in the company, valued at $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.94%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

