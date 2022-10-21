Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Reduced by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $22.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.85 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

LPI opened at $60.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.43. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,509 shares of company stock valued at $585,406 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

