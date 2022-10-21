Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Pentair Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PNR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NYSE PNR opened at $39.01 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

