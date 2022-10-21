Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Primerica, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primerica in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.16). Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $132.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.62. Primerica has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,149,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,651,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new position in Primerica during the second quarter worth about $19,114,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth about $13,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 90,050 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

