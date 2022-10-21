Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Cut by Analyst

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.11 per share.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Range Resources Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

NYSE RRC opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.49%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

