Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for RLJ Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RLJ. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -17.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 133,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $770,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

