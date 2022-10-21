Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Decreased by Analyst

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.47. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Roblox by 53.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 217.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 68.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 12.3% in the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $16,730,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $973,854.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,888,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,254,478.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

