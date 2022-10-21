Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Lowered by Analyst

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roblox in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.30) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Roblox Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE RBLX opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 1.72. Roblox has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.47.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 55.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 221.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 32.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,426,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.