Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Boston Beer in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $334.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.43.

Boston Beer stock opened at $336.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $547.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.20.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.10 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.72 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $35,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

