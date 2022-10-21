Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Up 5.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $134.99 and last traded at $133.32. 44,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 918,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.66.

The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.96 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $920,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 47,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.25. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

