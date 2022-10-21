QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,924 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QNST. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet upgraded QuinStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.37 million, a P/E ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 1.00. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

