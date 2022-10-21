Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Randstad from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Randstad from €49.00 ($50.00) to €48.00 ($48.98) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Randstad from €50.00 ($51.02) to €49.00 ($50.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Randstad Stock Performance

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Randstad has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average is $25.00.

Randstad Increases Dividend

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.86%. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

