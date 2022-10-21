Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 28th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RNGR opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $252.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.87 and a beta of 1.34. Ranger Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

In other news, Director Byron A. Dunn purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $374,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 32.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 17,290 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. 61.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ranger Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

