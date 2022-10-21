Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Up 0%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) shares were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 8,458 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 33,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03.

Institutional Trading of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,423,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,039,000. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Colony Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 64.60% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

