Raymond James Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $228.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $286.00 to $228.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SBNY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.14.

Signature Bank stock opened at $142.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a one year low of $141.12 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its 200 day moving average is $197.10.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 172,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

