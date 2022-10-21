RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.1 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBC Bearings stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

