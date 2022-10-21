Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Turbine (APPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS):
- 10/17/2022 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.1 %
APPS opened at $13.92 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.
