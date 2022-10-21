Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Digital Turbine (APPS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS):

10/17/2022 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Digital Turbine is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Digital Turbine had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $32.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 1.1 %

APPS opened at $13.92 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.68 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 29.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter worth about $526,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 506,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

