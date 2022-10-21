Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Repsol in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Repsol’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Repsol’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Get Repsol alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas raised Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Repsol Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of REPYY opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. Repsol has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 5.67%.

About Repsol

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.