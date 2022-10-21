Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Marathon Oil Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Marathon Oil in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.