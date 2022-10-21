Research Analysts Offer Predictions for B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of B2Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,291,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in B2Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after buying an additional 1,788,367 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 24,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after buying an additional 3,026,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in B2Gold by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after buying an additional 2,535,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

See Also

