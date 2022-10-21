Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UDR, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.41.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. UDR has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 81.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in UDR by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,616,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,802,000 after buying an additional 816,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in UDR by 31.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,059,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,933,584 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in UDR by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

