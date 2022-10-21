Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $119,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.16%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

See Also

