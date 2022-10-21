Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROIC. Citigroup cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retail Opportunity Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.