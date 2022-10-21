Reviewing Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) and Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Power Integrations and Advantest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Integrations 0 1 2 0 2.67 Advantest 0 0 0 0 N/A

Power Integrations currently has a consensus price target of $90.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.02%. Given Power Integrations’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Power Integrations is more favorable than Advantest.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Integrations $703.28 million 5.27 $164.41 million $3.08 20.62 Advantest $3.71 billion 2.41 $776.98 million $4.36 10.77

This table compares Power Integrations and Advantest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Advantest has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Power Integrations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Power Integrations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Power Integrations pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Advantest pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Power Integrations has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Advantest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Power Integrations has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantest has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Power Integrations and Advantest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Integrations 25.83% 22.44% 20.07% Advantest 22.77% 34.49% 21.35%

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems. It also offers high-voltage diodes; high-voltage gate-driver products used to operate high-voltage switches, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors and silicon-carbide MOSFETs under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names; and SCALE-iDriver for use in powertrain and charging applications for electric vehicles. In addition, the company provides motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, and air purifiers, as well as pumps, fans, and blowers used in consumer appliances, such as dishwashers and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct sales force, as well as a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the sale of consumables and used products; and equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in the research and development activities measuring and testing technologies. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, rest of Asia, the United States, and Europe. Advantest Corporation has collaboration with STMicroelectronics on advanced automated test cell for IC Testing; and partnership with PDF Solutions Inc. for cloud-based software solutions. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

