Reviewing COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY)

COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) and Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Grasim Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COSCO SHIPPING N/A N/A N/A Grasim Industries 7.48% 12.98% 5.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for COSCO SHIPPING and Grasim Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COSCO SHIPPING 1 0 0 0 1.00 Grasim Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

COSCO SHIPPING pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Grasim Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Grasim Industries pays out 3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

COSCO SHIPPING has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grasim Industries has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COSCO SHIPPING and Grasim Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COSCO SHIPPING $24.82 billion 0.73 $1.44 billion N/A N/A Grasim Industries $12.96 billion 1.00 $1.01 billion $1.57 12.49

COSCO SHIPPING has higher revenue and earnings than Grasim Industries.

Summary

COSCO SHIPPING beats Grasim Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments. It offers freight forwarding and transportation, vessel chartering, marine, vessel management, manning, and liner agency. The company was formerly known as China COSCO Holdings Company Limited and changed its name to COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. in November 2016. COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool. The company also offers various chemical products, including chlor-alkali and epoxy resin products; and fertilizers comprising neem-coated urea, soil and crop specific customised fertilizers, seeds, agrochemicals, and plant and soil health products under the Birla Shaktiman brand name. In addition, it provides electrical insulators for transmission lines and substations, as well as equipment and railways. Further, the company offers grey cement; white cement under the Birla White brand; ready mix concrete; and cement-based putty. Additionally, it provides various financial services comprising non-bank financial, life insurance, asset management, housing finance, equity broking, wealth management, general insurance advisory, and health insurance services. The company is also involved in solar power designing, engineering procurement, and commissioning business. Grasim Industries Limited was incorporated in 1947 and is based in Mumbai, India.

