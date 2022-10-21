Reviewing Garmin (GRMN) & Its Competitors

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Garmin to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Garmin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Garmin alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garmin 20.31% 17.71% 13.78% Garmin Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Garmin and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garmin 0 0 0 0 N/A Garmin Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

Dividends

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Garmin’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Garmin pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 31.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Garmin has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garmin and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Garmin $4.98 billion $1.08 billion 15.43 Garmin Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.34

Garmin’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Garmin. Garmin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Garmin has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin’s competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Garmin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Garmin shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garmin beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Garmin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds, golf devices and mobile apps, and dog tracking and training devices. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions comprising integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponder solutions, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, portable GPS navigators and wearables, and various services products. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded computing models and infotainment systems; personal navigation devices; and cameras. The company sells its products through independent retailers, online retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as an online webshop, garmin.com. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.