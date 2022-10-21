Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $22.71 million 2.63 $4.87 million $1.40 13.71 Mid-Southern Bancorp $8.80 million 4.37 $1.61 million $0.65 20.62

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 21.46% 9.19% 0.85% Mid-Southern Bancorp 19.96% 4.35% 0.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Mid-Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts, as well as non-interest-bearing demand, NOW, and money market accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction and land loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. As of June 30, 2022, it operated six full-service banking offices located in Shreveport, Louisiana; two full-service banking offices located in Bossier City, Louisiana; and one full-service banking office located in Minden, Louisiana. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

