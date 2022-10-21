Reviewing Valens (VLNS) & Its Peers

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) is one of 56 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Valens to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Valens and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens -274.38% -48.02% -29.74% Valens Competitors 496.68% -6.70% 118.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Valens shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens 1 1 1 0 2.00 Valens Competitors 182 511 652 41 2.40

This is a summary of current recommendations for Valens and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valens presently has a consensus target price of $2.07, suggesting a potential upside of 213.84%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 148.24%. Given Valens’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valens is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens $62.37 million -$39.11 million -0.26 Valens Competitors $239.90 million -$79.69 million -8.76

Valens’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Valens. Valens is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valens competitors beat Valens on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Valens Company Profile

The Valens Company Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides packaged dried flower/pre-rolls under the Verse, Versus, Contraband, and Citizen Stash brands; vapourizers and hydrocarbon extracts under the Verse and Versus brands; edible cannabis products under the Verse, Vacay, and LYF brands; and topical cannabis under the Nuance brand. It also offers analytical testing services to third party licensed producers in the cannabis space. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

