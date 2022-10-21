Reynolds Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.9% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after purchasing an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

