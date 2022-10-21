Ring Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 10,134 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 328% compared to the typical volume of 2,370 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at Ring Energy

In other news, major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 507,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,354,261.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,446,948 shares in the company, valued at $35,903,351.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Ring Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 19.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 374.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 94,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 74,921 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 27.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a PE ratio of -96.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

