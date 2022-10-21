Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $21.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,960,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares in the last quarter. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Root in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP lifted its holdings in Root by 39.6% in the second quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP now owns 1,671,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 474,400 shares during the last quarter.

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.36. Root has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.81) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.97 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 80.67% and a negative net margin of 115.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

