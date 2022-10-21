Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,480,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,843,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,320,000 after acquiring an additional 815,106 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.4 %

RY opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

