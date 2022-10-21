Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 56.3% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

