Rumble Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUM)

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,328 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 6,319 put options.

Rumble Stock Performance

Shares of RUM opened at $7.10 on Friday. Rumble has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rumble stock. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. 13.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

Further Reading

