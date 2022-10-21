Salem Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,632 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,402,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,345,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,260 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.80 and its 200-day moving average is $172.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

