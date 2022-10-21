Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$13.25

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 102.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.18.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$6.29 and a 12 month high of C$11.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16.

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

