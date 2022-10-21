Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $39.63 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

