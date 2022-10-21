SCHRODERS IS Ltd Has $868,000 Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.3% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,160 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 8,915 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,101 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 14.6% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,921 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.20. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

