SCHRODERS IS Ltd Sells 1,933 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.3% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.1 %

MSFT opened at $236.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.13 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

