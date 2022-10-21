SCHRODERS IS Ltd Sells 6,552 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SCHRODERS IS Ltd cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 79,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 68,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 54,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 22,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $143.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average of $152.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

