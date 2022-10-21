Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 248.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.17. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

