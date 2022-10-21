Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth $100,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $395,640. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.03. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 320.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.