Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Calavo Growers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Calavo Growers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Calavo Growers’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Calavo Growers to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 2.4 %

CVGW opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $555.01 million, a PE ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Calavo Growers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 160,709 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,197,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 85,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Calavo Growers by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,722,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 620,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Calavo Growers

In other news, Director Steve Hollister purchased 1,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,633.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James D. Helin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hollister acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $31,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,633.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

