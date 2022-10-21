Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVCGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $7.61 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

