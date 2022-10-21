Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.51%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.79%.
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
