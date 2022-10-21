Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.80 and a 200-day moving average of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $434.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.