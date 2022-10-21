Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $19.66. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 23,435 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 688,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $3,931,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 277,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,920 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 722,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 369,948 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at $14,494,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 502.38 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

See Also

