Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Stock Position Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 131,468.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 115,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 115,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,545,000 after buying an additional 97,942 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth about $2,071,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCVL stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.35. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $46.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

